Hopkins Architects has reported a 30% hike in turnover in its latest annual accounts, fuelled by a boom in work outside the UK and mainland Europe.

The 100 Liverpool Street architect, founded in 1976 by Michael and Patty Hopkins, said its income for the year to 31 March 2023 was up a third to £30.6m. Pre-tax profit was up 73% to £6.9m.

A regional breakdown of Hopkins’ turnover showed that income from outside Europe doubled in the reporting period, up from £7.8m in 2022 to £16.9m the following year.

But UK turnover dipped from £15.3m to £13.6m and revenue across mainland dropped from close to £250,000 to below £40,000.

The practice, which has its head office in Marylebone and a base in Dubai, said ongoing schemes include jobs for clients such as Oxford University, Derwent London, the Portman Estate, Native Land, Eton College and Dubai World Trade Centre.

Practice founder Michael Hopkins died in June last year at the age of 88. Patty Hopkins was awarded an OBE for services to architecture in the New Years Honours List.