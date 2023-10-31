Firm was given planning for new showcourt at Wimbledon last week

Booming workloads outside the UK and Europe helped Allies and Morrison improve turnover and profit last year.

The architect, whose plans for a new court at Wimbledon have recently been given the green light, saw income up 12% to £37m in the year to March 2023 with pre-tax profit up one third to £9.6m.

While income from its biggest market, the UK, slipped £1.5m to £28.2m, workloads from the rest of the world, which are its schemes outside the UK and Europe, went up from £3.4m to £8.3m. Business in Europe was also the rise, from £165,000 to £587,000.

The accounts, which were filed at Companies House last week, show the staff numbers remained flat at 306.

Meanwhile, the firm’s designs for a new court at Wimbledon will include a capacity of 8,000 and a retractable roof.

The proposals, which attracted 2,000 objections, were OK’d by Meron Council last week. Opponents voiced complaints about building on the grade II* listed Registered Park and Garden which dates back to the 18th century.

The plans are part of a major expansion at the venue and include nearly 40 other new grass courts with temporary seating.

The last major work at Wimbledon was the scheme to refurbish No 1 Court, including installing a retractable roof, which was completed by Sir Robert McAlpine in 2019. Designed by Grimshaw and KSS, steelwork on the scheme was carried out by Severfield.