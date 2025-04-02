Deal will run for up to eight years

A £750m construction framework by Peel Ports has been awarded to 18 firms.

The deal covers its programme of construction works across its UK and Ireland sites. Among the firms on the list are Erith, McLaughlin & Harvey and Glencar. Work will include demolition, piling and warehouse maintenance.

The framework, which will run up to eight years, has been split into three lots – general construction, marine construction and major projects.

Work will cover Peel’s sites at the Port of Liverpool, Heysham Port, Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway, Clydeport, Great Yarmouth and Dublin Port.