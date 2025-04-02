Deal will run for up to eight years

A £750m construction framework by Peel Ports has been awarded to 18 firms.

The deal covers its programme of construction works across its UK and Ireland sites. Among the firms on the list are Erith, McLaughlin & Harvey and Glencar. Work will include demolition, piling and warehouse maintenance.

Among the sites where work will take place is the Port of Liverpool

The framework, which will run up to eight years, has been split into three lots – general construction, marine construction and major projects.

Work will cover Peel’s sites at the Port of Liverpool, Heysham Port, Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway, Clydeport, Great Yarmouth and Dublin Port.

The winning firms

A E Yates

C Spencer

Charles Brand

Erith Contractors

Glencar

GPS Marine & Civil Services

J Murphy & Sons

Jackson Framework

John Graham Construction

JT Mackley & Co

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure

Mackenzie Construction

McLaughlin & Harvey

Octavius

RJ McLeod

Southbay Civil Engineering

Story Contracting

Taziker Industrial

