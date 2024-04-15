Cladding firm Permasteelisa has brought in a new group innovation director from insulation specialist Rockwool.

Kim Palmen-Koop spent 30 years at Rockwool subsidiary Rockfon, which specialises in ceiling tiles, starting as product development manager before graduating to head of research and development.

A newly created role, she will report to Jalal Fitoury, group chief technical innovation officer, who said: “In this new position, Kim will be instrumental in articulating our group’s innovation strategy, identifying opportunities to drive future market demands and shaping new market spaces across our industry.”

In its last set of results, the UK business of the Italian cladding firm slumped into the red last year with the company blaming the rising cost of completing jobs and inflation for the loss.

The firm, whose jobs include the Google HQ redevelopment at King’s Cross being built by Lendlease and Multiplex’s One Leadenhall scheme in the City of London, racked up an £11.2m loss in the year to March 2023 from a £1m profit last time. Turnover at the firm, which is headed up at a group level by former Kier building boss Liam Cummins, was down 3% to £133m.