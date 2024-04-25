Housebuilder buoyed by ‘robust’ visitor numbers in first three months of year

Persimmon said it expects to build up to 10,500 homes this year, which would be a 6% rise on 2023’s figure.

In a trading update this morning, the housebuilder said it was on track to build more than 10,000 homes and was looking at between 10,000 and 10,500 completions, even though the 1,027 homes it finished in the first quarter was 9.5% down on the same period in 2023.

Last year, the firm completed 9,922 homes which was a one third drop on the 14,868 built in 2022.

The firm said it had made a “good start to the year” with chief executive Dean Finch adding trading in recent weeks had been “encouraging with robust visitor numbers and enquiries, giving us confidence for the remainder of the year. Overall, our private forward order book is up 18% on the prior year.”

The average private sale price was around £283,000 at the end of the period, up 6% on the start of the year.