Legislation would see government dictate which types of applications can be determined by councillors

The role of council planning committees will be curtailed and a new strategic planning system instituted across England under legislation introduced to parliament tomorrow (11 March).

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will introduce a national scheme of delegation, previously mooted by the government, which would set out which types of applications should be determined by planning officers and which should go to committee.Housing secretary Angela Rayner has previously pledged to allow planning officers to approve applications without permission from committees of councillors if they comply with local plans and the National Planning Policy Framework.

The legislation will also set out controls over the size of planning committees, mandate training for committee members and empower councils to set their own planning fees to invest in the “over-stretched” system.

In addition, the bill will introduce a system of “spatial development strategies”, which will introduce strategic planning across England with multiple local planning authorities working together to meet development and infrastructure needs. These plans will be produced by regional mayors or, in some cases, by local authorities.

“We’re creating the biggest building boom in a generation - as a major step forward in getting Britain building again and unleashing economic growth in every corner of the country, by lifting the bureaucratic burden which has been holding back developments for too long,” said Angela Rayner, secretary of state at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

“The Planning and Infrastructure Bill will unleash seismic reforms to help builders get shovels in the ground quicker to build more homes, and the vital infrastructure we need to improve transport links and make Britain a clean energy superpower to protect billpayers.”

The legislation also sets out plans for a nature restoration fund, which it claims will ensure builders meet their environmental obligations more efficiently by pooling contributions to fund larger interventions.

Compulsory purchase rules will also be reformed by the bill in order to speed up the process of using directions to remove ‘hope value’ – the value attributed to the prospect of planning permission being granted for alternative development – where justified in the public interest.

It also sets out enhanced powers for development corporations in order to facilitate the government’s new town plans, as well as reforms to the National Significant Infrastructure Projects regime to streamline the planning process for large infrastructure projects.

According to the government, its planned reforms will mean that “meritless” cases against major infrastructure projects will only have one opportunity for legal challenge, rather than three.

The bill includes further changes aimed at bringing forward approved clean energy projects and give forestry authorities powers to bring forward development proposals for clean energy schemes on land they manage.