Proposals by DLA Architecture filed with Greenwich council this week

London developer Re:Shape has submitted plans for a 1,500 home town regeneration scheme in Woolwich.

The DLA Architecture-designed proposals for 918 student homes, 420 co-living units and 110 affordable homes were lodged with Greenwich council earlier this week.

The scheme consists of a cluster of buildings including two towers surrounding the historic Electric Works building, which will be retained under the plans fronting a new public square.

DLA associate director Charles Jabre said the practice’s design approach had been inspired by the historic architecture of Woolwich, a former military and industrial area which is now undergoing significant regeneration.

Re:Shape describes itself as an “alternative living” developer, focusing on co-living, hybrid living and student accommodation schemes.