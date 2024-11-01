Simpson Haugh-designed scheme to include buildings up to 49 storeys

Urban regeneration developer Vita Group has submitted plans for a 1,200-home tower scheme in Birmingham which would be built on a vacant office site formerly occupied by Atkins.

The Simpson Haugh-designed Goods Station scheme consists of five buildings up to 49 storeys in height.

Located close to The Mailbox, it would include three residential buildings, a serviced apartment building and a student accommodation block containing a 17,000sq ft public food hall.

A detailed planning application for the site was submitted earlier this month, with construction scheduled to begin next year if approved.

Vita Group development director Jon Weston said the scheme would transform the brownfield site into a “sustainable urban neighbourhood”.

He added: “The Goods Station has the opportunity to be an important catalyst for change in the city, creating new homes and jobs, whilst adding to the city’s expanding cultural and hospitality sector creating a new vibrant neighbourhood with significant social and economic benefits.”

The land was formerly occupied by the 1970s Axis office building, which housed engineering consultancy Atkins until it moved its 850 staff to Howells’ Two Chamberlain Square in Birmingham city centre in 2021.