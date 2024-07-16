Developer Ballymore and Transport for London’s development company Places for London have submitted plans for a £1.7bn redevelopment of Edgware town centre.

The Howells-designed scheme would redevelop the Broadwalk Shopping Centre in the centre of the north London suburb with 3,365 homes and 460,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space.

Outline plans submitted to the local council would provide 1,150 affordable homes, 463 student accommodation spaces and nearly 12 acres of open space including a new ‘nature park’.

They would more than double the amount of retail and leisure space on the existing site and reintroduce a cinema 20 years after the closure of the town’s Ritz cinema.

The scheme also includes a 769-place multi-storey car park with ground floor space for a library, pharmacy and workplace, and a transport interchange with an electric vehicle enabled bus garage.

The new 4.7 acre Deans Brook Nature Park would open up access to green space that has been closed off to the public for more than 100 years, with current scrubland becoming a nature trail with wild planting and walking routes under plans designed by landscape architect Gustafson Porter & Bowman.

Ballymore group managing director John Mulryan said the application aims to help Edware thrive “over the next 100 years”.

Places for London chief executive Graeme Craig added the scheme would revitalise the local economy and supply the homes that the “capital urgently needs”.

Subject to planning consent, the two developers are targeting a 2031 completion date for the first phase, which would include 1,000 homes, the nature park, the bus station, a new Sainsbury’s, the library, office space and the cinema.

The wider scheme is scheduled to finish by 2036.

The development aims to generate zero carbon emissions in operation and would include renewable energy sources such as heat pumps and solar panels along with green roofs and community growing gardens.