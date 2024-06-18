£800m project to be developed by Hill Group and Poplar HARCA

Plans have been submitted for an £800m redevelopment of an estate in Poplar, east London.

Housebuilder Hill Group and housing association Poplar HARCA plan to build 1,900 new homes at the Teviot Estate, 35% of which will be for affordable tenures over five phases.

The partnership has submitted an outline planning application for all phases of the masterplan, including detailed proposals for the first phase of development.

Phase one is set to deliver 475 homes, 45% of which will be for affordable tenures.

Subject to approvals, the project is scheduled to start onsite next April, with the first homes expected to be completed by 2028. The entire project is forecast to be completed by 2042.

The masterplan, which covers 8ha, has been designed by architect BPTW.

Proposals also include new shops, commercial spaces, a community centre along with a new tunnel for pedestrians under the A12.