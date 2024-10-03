Proposal would add 9,200 homes to scheme being developed by L&Q and the Mayor of London

A new planning application has been submitted to increase housing at the Barking Riverside development to a total 20,000 homes.

The master developer of the 443-acre brownfield site, Barking Riverside Limited, is a partnership between the Mayor of London and the housing association L&Q.

Its new outline planning application would almost double the number of homes at the site, from the 10,800 previously permitted.

It also includes two large new parks – the 50-acre Ripple Park and 19-acre River Park – as well as enhancements to the riverfront and improved walking and cycling routes.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive officer at L&Q, said projects like Barking Riverside were part of the solution to the UK’s housing crisis.

“This growing neighbourhood is delivering well-designed affordable homes and community infrastructure at scale,” she said.

“We believe Barking Riverside could be a blueprint for brownfield development across the country.

“None of this would be possible without partnerships, from L&Q and the Mayor of London to the many others contributing to the success of this place.

“Delivering the proposed new homes and infrastructure will be a wonderful next step at this exciting new neighbourhood.”

So far, 2,700 new homes have been built on the site formerly occupied by the historic 1920s Barking Power Station, almost 40% of which are affordable.

Approximately 6,000 residents now live in the community and a further 1,000 homes are under construction.