Proposal would add 9,200 homes to scheme being developed by L&Q and the Mayor of London

A new planning application has been submitted to increase housing at the Barking Riverside development to a total 20,000 homes.

The master developer of the 443-acre brownfield site, Barking Riverside Limited, is a partnership between the Mayor of London and the housing association L&Q.

Its new outline planning application would almost double the number of homes at the site, from the 10,800 previously permitted.

4. View showing the Wharf promenade, looking east towards the Fort

How part of the new scheme will look when completed

It also includes two large new parks – the 50-acre Ripple Park and 19-acre River Park – as well as enhancements to the riverfront and improved walking and cycling routes.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive officer at L&Q, said projects like Barking Riverside were part of the solution to the UK’s housing crisis. 

“This growing neighbourhood is delivering well-designed affordable homes and community infrastructure at scale,” she said.

“We believe Barking Riverside could be a blueprint for brownfield development across the country. 

“None of this would be possible without partnerships, from L&Q and the Mayor of London to the many others contributing to the success of this place. 

“Delivering the proposed new homes and infrastructure will be a wonderful next step at this exciting new neighbourhood.”  

So far, 2,700 new homes have been built on the site formerly occupied by the historic 1920s Barking Power Station, almost 40% of which are affordable.

Approximately 6,000 residents now live in the community and a further 1,000 homes are under construction.

