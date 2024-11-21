Project will include homes and workspace for local firms

A mixed-use scheme by PLP in south London has been given the green light by Lambeth council.

The co-living and light-industrial development at Hardess Yard in Brixton is for a joint venture between Mitheridge Capital Management and LGL.

The scheme includes 320 co-living studios and 1,400 sq m of industrial space aimed at local small and medium-sized enterprises in the creative sector.

A seven- to 14-storey structure will house the co-living studios while a two-storey block will provide workspace for local businesses. The plans also include a pocket park.

Others working on the deal include QS K2, structures and civils consultant Heyne Tillet Steel and M&E consultant Integration.