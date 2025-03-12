Firm says costs have gone up in wake of last autumn’s Budget

Brickwork firm Forterra said trading in the first two months of this year was picking up but warned customers that prices for its product would soon be going up.

The firm said trading in the final quarter of last year had been “positive” with brick despatches 17% ahead of the prior year. It added: “Trading in the first two months of 2025 continued the positive trends.”

But chief executive Neil Ash told customers price hikes were coming. He said: “We are currently concluding our customer pricing discussions and expect to deliver necessary price increases to offset cost inflation.”

It singled out increased NI expenses, due to come into force next month, which were announced in last autumn’s Budget by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Forterra said brick production last year was below 60% of its capacity with the firm saying that it would not reopen its plant at Howley Park in West Yorkshire which was mothballed in 2023.

Turnover last year was flat at £344m with adjusted profit before tax down 41% to £22m.