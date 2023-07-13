Income at Graham topped £1bn last year but the firm said profit was hit by rising inflation following the war in Ukraine.

In accounts filed at Companies House for the 12 months to March 2023, the firm, which is based in Northern Ireland, said revenue was up 15% to £1.1bn.

But pre-tax profit fell 21% to £15m with the blaming rising inflation for the slump.

It added: “However, the business continues to mitigate these risks through a strategic approach to partnership working, particularly with a growing number of repeat clients.”

Cash at bank and in hand was up 28% to £177m.