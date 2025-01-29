Profit at Brown & Mason Group rebounded last year, the firm has said in its latest report and accounts filed at Companies House.

The demolition contractor saw pre-tax profit jump from £518,000 in 2023 to £2.8m in the year to April 2024. Turnover was down 10% to £45m.

It said: “Management continues to take decisive action to manage and adapt to an ever-changing situation and have delivered operational efficiencies which place the business on strong footings that ensure it is well-positioned to capitalise on future opportunities.”

The firm was one of 10 demolition contractors fined in 2023 by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) following its probe into bid-rigging in the sector.

It was hit with a £2.4m penalty and in May 2023, Nicholas Brown, managing director of the Brown & Mason Group, and before managing director of Brown & Mason for five years until it went into administration in September 2020, was disqualified by the CMA from being a director for seven years.

In its accounts, the firm confirmed that Brown had resigned from the board last July to comply with the CMA’s ruling, known as a competition disqualification undertaking (CDU). It said Brown continued to be employed by the company “in an advisory and supporting role, subject to strict compliance with the terms of the CDU”.

Brown, who last February lost a High Court bid to remain as a director, will not be permitted to act as a director or participate in the management of any company until 29 July 2030.