Profit was up at Scottish construction firm Robertson Group in 2022 despite a “challenging” economic situation.

The group, which also includes a facilities management business, turned over £595m in the year ending 30 June 2022, up 5% from £566m the year prior.

Pre-tax profit at Robertson, which operated across 200 sites in the UK last year, increased from £17m to £21m.

Contract revenue from the construction and infrastructure business accounted for £457m of group turnover last year, which was steady with 2021 turnover.

Total year end cash slipped from £75m to £61m.

Chief executive Elliot Robertson said: “The current social and economic climate continues to be challenging for the sectors we operate in due to labour availability, and unprecedented levels of inflation across materials and energy”.

He added that “strong relationships” with its customers and supplier belts enabled it to “collaborate with our stakeholders to deliver the best outcomes for all concerned”.

“We anticipate that in the coming year as we continue to face the challenges of the economic climate that project start delays caused by inflation may influence our next year’s results,” he said.