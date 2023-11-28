Recent Topek acquisiton could be followed with further purchases

Brickability has posted improved profit despite a drop in revenue in its latest interim results.

The AIM-listed construction materials distributor saw income slip 7% to £325m for the six months to 30 September because of the housing slowdown.

But pre-tax profit increased 9% to £16m, with the firm saying its contracting and distribution divisions were especially strong performers.

Chairman John Richards said: “Whilst we have previously communicated that the second half of the year is anticipated to see industry wide volume reductions, [to] which the group is not immune, the board continues to believe that Brickability’s diversified, multi-business, approach positions the group to continue to perform well in the current market backdrop and in the future.”

Last month, Brickability bought cladding installation and remediation contractor Topek for £45m.