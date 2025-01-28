Industrial and logistics builder Glencar said it wants to increase turnover by 10% this year and next after revenue in its latest accounts stayed flat for the period.

The St Albans-based contractor said income for the year to September 2024 was unchanged at £400m.

Glencar had previously said it was looking for revenue growth of between 10% and 20% for its most recent financial year.

The firm, which is building a new 240,000 sq ft warehouse for Peel Ports at the Port of Liverpool, said it had a forward order book of £350m for the current year.

Pre-tax profit was up a third to £4.7m. It added: “A core focus for us remains a sustained improvement of profit margins.”