A worker has been killed at Laing O’Rourke’s tech and life sciences scheme at Oxford North, the company has said.

The accident happened yesterday morning with the person dying at the scene.

In a statement, Laing O’Rourke said: “Yesterday morning (4 December) a member of our team working on the Oxford North project was seriously injured in an incident on site. The emergency services were called and attended site immediately, but the person sadly died at the scene.

“We are shocked and upset by what has happened and have suspended work on the project. The police and Health and Safety Executive are now on site and we are cooperating with their investigations.

“For now we are focused on doing all we can to support everyone affected by this tragic incident, including the family of the deceased and our project team.”

Thames Valley Police later said a man in his 40s had died at the site near Wolvercote after falling from height.

O’Rourke is working on phase 1a of the £700m scheme which includes the Red Hall, a co-working space for start-ups and so-called because of the colour of its roof, and the first two laboratory buildings. Phase 2 includes three more laboratory buildings.

Client on the scheme is Oxford North Ventures, the joint venture company of Thomas White Oxford, the development company of St John’s College, Canadian investor Cadillac Fairview and developer Stanhope.

Earlier this year, a 26-year-old man died in hospital after being injured at Laing O’Rourke’s job to build a new stadium for Premier League football club Everton.

Laing O’Rourke last week reported a pre-tax loss of £288m, its largest since it was formed in 2001. Its performance was affected by problem jobs in the UK and the cost of a dispute in Australia.