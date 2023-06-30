The race to fit out one of the Bloomberg buildings in the City of London has begun six years after the scheme was completed.

The Foster & Partners-designed project opened in 2017 but the Bloomberg South building was never fitted out.

Building understands that ISG is in negotiations for one of the five floors with the remaining four likely to go out to tender.

Firms likely to look at the job include Overbury, owned by Morgan Sindall, which yesterday upgraded its profit forecast for the year on the back of a booming fit-out market, and Mace.

No value has been given for the work but it is believed to be approaching three figures.

Firms working on the job include project manager Buro Four, cost consultant Exigere and M&E consultant Sweco. Architect is Fosters.

Bloomberg’s headquarters are effectively split between the North and South building, which share a common basement and are connected via link bridges on the upper levels.

It was built by Sir Robert McAlpine at a cost of around £1bn.