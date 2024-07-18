Finance director Neil Sansbury to lead 1,400-strong from next month while firm looks for permanent regional chief

Ramboll has named a new acting managing director for its UK and Ireland division as current boss Philippa Spence steps into a global role.

The engineering firm’s finance and executive director Neil Sansbury will take over from Spence on 1 August, leading a team of 1,400 UK staff.

Sansbury joined Ramboll in 2016 after spending more than a decade at Siemens Energy Management, where his most senior role was chief financial officer for the firm’s UK and Ireland arm.

It is understood Ramboll will name a permanent managing director for its UK and Ireland team within the next two months.

The shake up will see Spence lead the firm’s global environmental and health division, a team consisting of around 3,000 staff which works in the firm’s largest and most profitable market.

>> See also: ‘Government flip-flopping on climate has cost us work’: Ramboll’s Philippa Spence on what she wants from UK politicians

She takes on the role after three years as head of the firm’s UK and Ireland business, which came after a two year stint leading the regional office’s environmental and health team between 2019 and 2021.

Spence also chairs the Environment Industries Commission (EIC), an industry group which lobbies the government on climate policies.

She described Sansbury as a “firm hand on the tiller”.

Sansbury said his promotion came at an exciting time for the engineering industry amid expectations of the new Labour government’s focus on renewable energy schemes including offshore wind and hydrogen.

Labour is planning to set up a new state-owned company called Great British Energy which will fund green projects, and has pledged to reform planning laws to speed up approvals for infrastructure schemes.

Sansbury said: “These initiatives and other clear policy signals are essential for the UK’s growth and decarbonisation ambitions.

“Our significant investments into sustainability means we are well placed to support clients in the green transition, I have no doubt that the next five years will be transformational for our industry.”

Copenhagen-based Ramboll currently employs around 18,000 people and had a global turnover of £1.84bn in 2022, with the UK accounting for around 9% of its income.