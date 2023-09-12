Ramboll has appointed a new director of regenerative solutions to its transport team.

The engineering consultant poached Rachel Jones from WSP, where she was corporate advisory lead and technical director, overseeing the firm’s advisory services for sustainability and climate change.

Jones has spent more than 32 years working in environmental and sustainability roles and had previously worked for both Jacobs and SKM.

Dan Harvey, Ramboll’s UK executive director for transport, said Jones’ appointment reflectedits “commitment to delivering solutions that move beyond doing less harm and repairing the damage already done by adopting regenerative design approaches”.

He added: “Through a deep understanding of local socio-ecological systems, regenerative design uses systems thinking to encourage a symbiotic partnership with nature. It provides strategies that support inclusive and resilient ecosystems within the built environment.”