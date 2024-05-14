New arrival will be based in firm’s Bristol office

Rapleys has appointed a national head of project management and cost management.

The consultant said it wants to grow this part of its business in the coning years and has brought in Phillip Ankers as a partner to head up the division.

Ankers has arrived from Pulse Consult, where he spent four years, and will be based in Rapleys’ Bristol office.

Ankers has previously worked for Aecom, where he was a director, as well as roles at Deloitte and JLL.

Rapleys managing partner Justin Tuckwell said: “[Ankers] brings with him huge experience from his previous firms and a great network. We will continue to grow building consultancy both in terms of the range of services and skills we offer clients, and in our national coverage with more hires on the horizon.”