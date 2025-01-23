Consultant says Chris Cook will take lead on schemes in capital

Property consultant Rapleys has brought in a new head of projects within its London building surveying team.

Chris Cook has joined as a partner at its building consultancy business and arrives from Barker Associates where he spent two years. His CV also includes stints at Workman, CBRE and JLL.

Rapleys said he will take the lead working on projects in the capital and will be based at the firm’s office in Golden Square in Soho.

Rapleys relaunched its business in late 2022 with the building consultancy division growing through the acquisition of Blue Bricks Consultancy in Cambridge while it recently launched a new Cardiff office headed up by project manager and partner Dan Jones.