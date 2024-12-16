MHCLG white paper to propose local government shake-up and more strategic powers for mayors on housing and transport projects

The government will set out plans today to give mayors strategic planning powers as part of its bid to boost economic growth.

Measures expected to be outlined in a white paper later today include new powers for mayors which ministers say will give them the ability to guide infrastructure and development projects across areas including housing, transport and skills.

The government is also planning to abolish two-tier district/borough and county councils and replace them with unitary authorities.

‘Strategic authorities’ will be created which the Ministry for Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said will bring together councils over areas that people live and work in, “avoid duplication and give our cities and regions a bigger voice”.

Angela Rayner, housing secretary and deputy prime minister, said: “Our English devolution white paper will be a turning point when we finally see communities, people and places across England begin to take back control over the things that matter to them.

“Devolution will no longer be agreed at the whim of a minister in Whitehall, but embedded in the fabric of the country, becoming the default position of government.”

The announcement follows last week’s publication of the finalised National Planning Policy Framework. The NPPF includes the restoration of mandatory local housing targets and the release of low-quality green belt land, which the government terms ‘grey belt’, for development.