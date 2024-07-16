Angela Rayner has urged council leaders in regions without devolved powers today to partner with the government and take on powers in areas such as housing, planning, and transport.

The deputy prime minister, who is also the housing secretary, has pledged to work with local leaders “to deliver the most ambitious programme of devolution this country has ever seen”.

In a letter to all council leaders of county and unitary councils without devolution deals, Rayner said the government’s door is open to areas that want to take on devolution for the first time.

She added: “Last week, with the prime minister, I had the pleasure of meeting the metro Mayors in England. We discussed how to have proper, grown-up conversations around economic growth, and how to deliver that through better housing, skills, and jobs for local people.

“I want to work with more places to help them use these enhanced powers and role - because I want to drive growth in every part of the country. For any area considering it, now is the time to take the plunge and speak to us about how we can work with you to transform your regions.”

The new devolution agreements will give local leaders powers to make decisions on transport, adult education and skills, housing and planning, and employment support that benefit their communities, and boost economic growth.