Reds10 has brought in a Mace director to take over as its new chief operating officer.

Shaun Tate has led projects across residential, commercial, education, biopharmaceutical and medical sectors with over 30 years in the sector.

He spent 17 years as a director at Mace and in recent years launched a business unit focused on maximising pre-manufactured value.

Tate added: “To be part of a team with a shared vision of a better future and an insatiable desire to drive our industry and lead a revolutionary change for the better, is something that genuinely excites me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Reds10, which won Contractor of the Year (up to £500m) at last year’s Building Awards, turned over £83.8m in the year ended 31 March 2023, an increase of 32% on the previous year.