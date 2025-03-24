Rachel Reeves has announced a £600m investment in skills training for the construction industry.

The government hopes the new cash will train up to 60,000 additional engineers, bricklayers, electricians and carpenters by 2029.

A new Construction Skills Mission Board, co-chaired by the government and Mark Reynolds, executive chair of Mace, will be set up to oversee the government’s construction skills plan.

“We are determined to get Britain building again, that’s why we are taking on the blockers to build 1.5 million new homes and rebuild our roads, rail and energy infrastructure,” said Reeves (pictured).

“But none of this is possible without the engineers, brickies, sparkies, and chippies to actually get the work done, which we are facing a massive shortage of.

“We’ve overhauled the planning system that is holding this country back, now we are gripping the lack of skilled construction workers, delivering on our Plan for Change to boost jobs and growth for working people.”

The announcement, which comes ahead of the spring statement this Wednesday, will provide £100m for 10 new technical excellence colleges and £165m to help colleges deliver more construction courses.

Skills Bootcamps in the construction sector will also be supported with a £100m cash boost, while all Local Skills Improvement Plan areas will benefit from £20 million to form partnerships between colleges and construction companies.

>> Read more: Skills review says ‘fundamental reset’ needed to recruit and retain construction workforce

Construction will also be one of the sectors included in the government’s plans for new foundation apprenticeships, which will be launched in August, backed by an extra £40m.

As part of this, employers will be given £2,000 for every foundation apprentice they take on and retain in the construction industry.

A further £100m from the government, and £32m from the Construction Industry Training Board, will fund more than 40,000 industry placements each year for Level 2 and Level 3 learners, those studying NVQs, BTECs, T-levels, and advanced apprenticeships.

An additional £80m capital fund will help firms deliver bespoke training.