Funding intended as a ’bridge’ between current programme and future grant to be announced in June

Rachel Reeves has announced an extra £2bn in grant funding for the development of affordable housing.

The chancellor said the latest funding top-up will deliver 18,000 new homes for affordable tenures with the schemes due to complete by the end of the parliament, thereby contributing to the government’s 1.5 million homes target.

The £2bn will be available on the same terms as the 2021-2026 Affordable Homes Programme but providers will have until March 2027 to start construction on the homes.

The government said the funding is intended to be a “down payment” or “bridge” between the current £11.5bn 2021-2026 programme and a new grant funding scheme, the details of which are due to be announced on 11 June in the spending review.

The latest £2bn funding follows two top-ups to the current AHP programme, of £500m and £300m announced over the past few months.

Reacting to the announcement Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “This investment signals recognition from government that bold action is needed to boost supply and ensure that everyone has access to a decent, safe, and secure home. It is vital that it forms part of a longer-term, strategic approach to delivering the scale of truly affordable social rented housing needed.

“We are very pleased that the government sees this new funding as a ‘down payment’ ahead of more long term investment later in the year.”