Regal London has added its name to the government’s building safety pledge.

The developer, which specialises in mixed-use schemes in the capital, is the 51st signatory to the agreement, which commits it to fixing historic fire safety failures.

Firms which have signed up have to carry out life critical fire safety works in buildings taller than 11m that they have played a role in developing or refurbishing over the past 30 years.

Last month, housing secretary Michael Gove launched his Responsible Actors Scheme, designed to penalise housebuilders for non-payment of building safety costs.

Under the terms of the scheme, developers which do not comply could be blocked from receiving building control sign off on development and from building out planning permissions.

The news comes alongside the announcement of a new £85m partnership between Brent council and Regal at its 876-home development in Wembley.

The council has agreed to purchase 294 units at the scheme, which will be 40% affordable when it completes in 2026.