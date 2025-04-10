New data sensor product has been piloted for several housing associations

A new data tool to measure energy performance of homes has been launched after a series of pilots with social landlords.

Senze, which has been developed by a new company led by well-known property and construction industry figures including Related Argent chair David Partridge, deploys live sensors in each room of a house to pinpoint where heat loss is happening, instead of relying on visual inspections or desk-top analysis.

Others involved in the project Joseph Daniels, founder of modular builder Project Etopia, and Tom Fenton, founder of energy performance measurement firm Vertitherm.

Senze Limited, the company behind the tool, has piloted the product for housing association Bromford, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, and the New York City Housing Authority, the largest public housing landlord in the US.

It said that in one pilot, Senze revealed that one home performed 59% better than its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating – enabling a social landlord to save £25,838 on the cost of unnecessary external wall insulation work compared to recommendations based on theoretical analysis.

Senze said across its pilot projects average savings achieved per home were £4,890 in capital retrofit costs. It said its tool could save £134 on fuel bills and save 1.3 tonnes of CO2 per home a year.