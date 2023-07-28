Revenue at the construction arm of Bouygues, which is helping build part of the HS2 railway in the Chilterns, rose to more than €12bn (£10bn) in the first half of the year.

According to the French giant’s interim results for the six months to June, income was up 3% to €12.2bn (£10.5bn).

Although the firm cut construction’s losses by half it still remained in the red with an operating loss of €7m (£6m). But Bouygues said the figure “was not indicative of the full-year performance, due to the seasonality of [rail specialist] Colas’ activities”.

Bouygues, which operates in a range of areas from construction to media and telecoms, said group revenue was up 41% to €26bn (£22bn) with operating profit up from €492m (£421) to €681m (£583m).

Bouygues, which has also been working on the Hinkley Point C scheme in Somerset, will start work this year on a new facility to replace Moorfields Eye Hospital in north London.