Income at M&E contractor T Clarke edged closer to its £500m target last year but profit fell a quarter.

Revenue was up 15% to £491m but pre-tax profit slipped 26% to £7.6m with the firm blaming challenging market conditions hitting its engineering services business for the fall.

The firm had been hoping to reach the £500m turnover target last year under a three year growth plan.

But it is likely to break this figure this year with its forward order book up 70% to £943m. Its data centre business saw orders jump from £88m in 2022 to £346m last year.

Net cash at the year-end was up from £7.5m to £19.3m.