Mayor of London refused scheme in 2021 due to low levels of afffordable housing

Richmond Council has approved a £1bn development despite it including a lower level of affordable housing than a previous version of the scheme that was rejected by Sadiq Khan.

The controversial Stag Brewery development, which lies on the south bank of the Thames at Mortlake, is being brought forward by Dartmouth Capital Advisors on behalf of Reselton Properties, a subsidiary of Singapore-based City Developments.

When it was originally brought forward, it had 813 homes with 17.5% affordable housing, but after its approval by the council in 2020 it was called in by the Mayor of London.

The developer increased the size of the scheme to 1,250 homes with 30% affordable housing, but Sadiq Khan still rejected the proposals in July 2021 on the basis that the level of affordable housing offered was still too low.

Greater London Authority (GLA) guidance states that new scheme should have 35% as a minimum.

Architect Squire and Partners submitted its revised plans in April 2022, which feature 1,068 homes, including 65 affordable units (6%).

Richmond Council’s planning report on the proposed development explained that “the low level of affordable housing provision is due to economic viability”.

The scheme also includes plans for a cinema, hotel, shops, a leisure centre, and a new 1,200-pupil secondary school.

Its project team also includes Hoare Lea as services consultant and Watermans as the structural engineer.

The GLA will now have two weeks to decide whether to call in the scheme.