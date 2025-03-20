The RIBA has agreed a partnership with the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) to temporarily relocate its office operations to the neo-Georgian Jerwood Medical Education Centre, near Regent’s Park, while its headquarters at 66 Portland Place undergoes refurbishment. The relocation will last for around two and a half years.

Under the deal, the RIBA will occupy the Jerwood Centre, designed by Carden and Godfrey Architects and opened by the former Prince of Wales in 2002.

The 66 Portland Place HQ will close to the public from 1 June 2025, with staff vacating by 29 August.

The refurbishment forms part of its House of Architecture programme, which aims to improve accessibility and sustainability while undertaking essential restoration of the grade II* listed building.

Benedetti Architects’ £60m proposals to overhaul RIBA’s central London headquarters were submitted for planning earlier this week.

If approved, construction on the scheme is now expected to start this autumn, slightly earlier than the 2026 start date previously given, and complete in 2028.

The project team includes Gardiner & Theobald as project manager, Eckersley O’Callaghan as structural and facade engineer, Jackson Coles on costs, Alan Baxter on heritage and transport and Gerald Eve on planning.

The relocation means the RIBA’s café and physical bookshop will close for the duration of the works.

The RIBA will also have shared use of some facilities within the main RCP building. Some events, including the presidential inauguration of Chris Williamson and the annual general meeting in September 2025, will also take place there.