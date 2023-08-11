Surveyors have reported a further decline in new buyer enquiries in July, with few expecting a change of fortunes in the short term.

According to RICS’ monthly UK Residential Market Survey, more surveyors reported a fall than a rise, with a net balance of -45% last month.

That was roughly equal to the -46% recorded the month prior and the negative return on enquiries was experienced across all UK regions.

RICS’ report said the results were “symptomatic of a market losing further ground in the face of higher mortgage rates”.

In keeping with the deteriorating demand backdrop, a net balance of -44% of respondents reported a decline in agreed sales.

That was down from June’s -36% figure and the weakest reading since the early stages of the pandemic in spring 2020.