Latest deal comes after private equity firm took £40m stake in business two years ago

Ridge has made its third acquisition in 18 months after announcing it has snapped up Adept Management for an undisclosed sum.

The Oxfordshire consultant bought 100-strong civil and structural engineering consultant Jubb last November, a year after picking up London project manager and cost consultant Concert.

Two years ago, London private equity firm Horizon Capital pumped more than £40m into Ridge to take a “significant” stake in the business. At the time, Ridge senior partner Adrian O’Hickey admitted: “This will enable investment in people and acquisitions.”

This morning Ridge announced it has bought 50-strong Adept, which has offices in London, Birmingham and Cumbria as well as a base in California.

Adept was set up in 2002 and specialises in programme management in sectors such as nuclear, transport and defence.

Ridge said: “The addition of Adept enhances Ridge’s ability to deliver complex programmes through specialist services including project controls, PMO delivery and design management.”

Adept is led by managing director John Steele who will remain with the business. He added: “With Ridge’s national footprint and established client base, we’re now ideally placed to grow in new markets, secure long-term infrastructure projects, and deliver even greater value to our clients through collaboration.”

Ridge employs 1,500 people out of 15 offices and has a turnover of around £140m.