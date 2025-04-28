Contractor has been carrying out repair work since January storms loosened panels at Hilton

A road closed in the middle of Woking since January because of repair work Sir Robert McAlpine has been carrying out on loose cladding at a hotel has finally reopened.

McAlpine built a 23-storey Hilton Hotel in the Surrey town, part of a wider development known as Victoria Square, but which has been plagued by problem cladding panels.

The latest incident occurred in January, in the wake of Storms Eowyn and Herminia arriving within 48 hours of each other, meaning the A320 below has been closed since.

Woking’s council’s leader Ann-Marie Barker had hoped the road would be open last month but on Friday she said it would reopen later that evening.

She added: “I want to sincerely apologise for all the disruption this closure has caused. I know it’s been incredibly frustrating for residents, businesses and everyone travelling through Woking. It’s not a situation any of us wanted, and I’m relieved that we can now look forward to free-flowing traffic through this key route once again.”

McAlpine , which has been contacted for comment, has previously said: “We have commissioned a bespoke wind model of the entire building and its surroundings which will go beyond the standards, allowing us to understand the microclimate of the area and permitting finite analysis of the loads the cladding has been originally designed to accommodate.”

The panels were designed and installed by Prater, the firm added.