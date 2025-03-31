Newcastle council has approved a plan for a new hospital building in the city.

The new urgent treatment centre (UTC), which was designed by P+HS Architects, is intended to take the strain off accident and emergency services at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The building will provide more space and better facilities for treating minor, but urgent, injuries and illnesses in a setting separate from major emergencies.

It will include a new reception and dedicated waiting areas for each service pathway.

The planning approval replaces a previous 2022 permission for a seven-storey hospital building on the site, which itself came after the government agreed to spend £41.7m on the unit in 2019.

Robertson Construction North East has been selected to deliver the facility as part of Newcastle Hospitals’ capital works programme, which was procured through healthcare framework ProCure23.

The project team also includes Turner & Townsend, TGA Consulting Engineers and WSP.

According to planning document, the proposed UTC building will “predominantly be a single storey building situated on the raised deck level”, but will also include a “circulation core creating a second level to part of the building, to extend down to the lower ground level of the service road and lower floors of the hospital building below”.

Rob Harrison, acting Chief Executive of Newcastle Hospitals, said: “We’re delighted to get the go-ahead from Newcastle City Council for our new urgent treatment centre.

“As a purpose-built addition to our RVI site, the centre will provide a dedicated and modern facility for people who need help with an urgent health need which cannot wait or be treated at home.

“Patients will be able to see the right person to meet their needs, through the centre’s team of doctors, nurses, therapists and other healthcare staff.”

Neil Kennedy, regional managing director, Robertson Construction North East, said: “Our long-standing relationship with Newcastle Hospitals is built on trust, experience and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare facilities.

“With planning now approved, we look forward to continuing this strong partnership with the successful delivery of this project.”