New owner had revenue of £50bn last year

Scottish consultant Soben has been bought by global services giant Accenture for an undisclosed sum.

The company will become part of the infrastructure and capital projects practice within Accenture’s Industry X team.

Based in Glasgow, Soben specialises in project management, scheduling, cost management and carbon cost management.

Set up in 2011, the firm has grown to 250 staff and in its last set of results filed at Companies House posted a turnover of £17m in 2023.

Chief executive and founder Scott Smyth said: “We have now established Soben as one of the key players for capital projects in Europe and North America.

“By joining Accenture, we can realise that vision and offer fantastic opportunities for our people to grow their careers.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Accenture’s global reach and digital capabilities to our clients.”

Last year, Soben – which takes its name from the first letters of Smyth’s two children – said it expected turnover for 2024 to be 40% above the previous year with the firm looking at becoming a 400-strong business in 2025.

Accenture Industry X’s senior managing director, Steve Roberts, said the market for capital projects, especially data centres, was “growing rapidly” on the back of demand for cloud computing and AI.

“Hyperscalers and co-location companies are under tremendous pressure to deliver on this demand,” he added. “They need a provider that brings data centre expertise plus proven capital projects experience, which is what the combination of Soben and Accenture will stand for.”

A Global Fortune 500 company, Accenture employs nearly 800,000 staff and works in more than 120 countries. Its revenue last year was $65bn (£50bn).