Severfield has said that COO Ian Cochrane is leaving at the end of September.

Cochrane joined the country’s biggest steelwork contractor in 2007 as part of its deal to buy Fisher Engineering. He was appointed to the main board six years later.

Severfield said he was “is leaving to pursue other interests” and that the role of COO was not being replaced. “Rather, COO duties are being re-assigned to other executive directors and the senior leadership team,” the firm added.

In its last set of results, the firm, which has been working on Everton's new stadium, bridges for HS2 and the huge battery production plant Wates is building in Sunderland, said income was up 22% to £492m with pre-tax profit up a third to £27m.

