Severfield’s order book has hit a record, the firm said in a trading update this morning.

The country’s biggest steelwork contractor said the number was £508m at the start of this month, up from £464m at the beginning of November last year.

It added that £391m-worth of work was due to be carried out over the coming 12 months.

“We are seeing a consistently high level of opportunities both in the UK and in continental Europe, as many of our chosen markets continue to have a favourable outlook,” the firm said.

Severfield, which is due to wrap up its €24m (£21m) takeover of Dutch steelwork contractor Voortman next week, said it had bought more land in India to look at expanding its site there which is at Bellary in the south of the country. Total output this year in India is expected to top the facility’s maximum capacity of 100,000 tonnes, the firm added.

Its results for the year to 25 March will be announced on 14 June.