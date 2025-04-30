The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said this afternoon that it has arrested three people in connection with a new multi-million pound international bribery investigation.

It said: “The target of the investigation is UK company Blu-3 and former associates of the global construction firm Mace Group.”

The SFO said it raided five properties which it added “included a search of a suspect’s premises today by Monaco authorities with assistance from the SFO”.

In a statement, the SFO said: “Individuals at Blu-3 are suspected of paying over £3m of bribes to former associates of Mace Group in relation to the construction of a data centre in the Netherlands for the technology giant Microsoft.

“More than 70 SFO staff searched four homes and one commercial property across London, Kent, Surrey and Somerset today to seize evidence. Three individuals were arrested for questioning.”

SFO director Nick Ephgrave added: “Paying bribes to do business undermines our financial markets, the reputation of British companies and the rule of law and will not be tolerated.

“Today’s action is a reminder that we will take rapid and robust action to tackle suspected bribery and corruption wherever it appears – at home and overseas.”

The SFO said solicitor general Lucy Rigby MP attended one of the arrests in North London this morning.

She said: “Bribery undermines the values of fairness and playing by the rules, and hurts individuals, businesses, and our wider economy.

“As part of our Plan for Change, this government is committed to tackling all forms of bribery to protect working people and ensure criminals are brought to justice.”

In a statement, Mace said: “Mace has a zero tolerance approach to breaches of our code of ethics and takes any allegations of bribery extremely seriously. We are committed to fully supporting the Serious Fraud Office in investigating allegations against any former associates of the Group.”

Infrastructure firm Blu-3 said: “Blu-3 is currently supporting an external SFO investigation and is fully cooperating with the agency. We take matters of this nature extremely seriously and are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct across all of our operations.”