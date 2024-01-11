Firm saw revenue and staff number rise, latest accounts show

Architect Sheppard Robson saw pre-tax profit slip 11% last year, the firm’s latest report and accounts reveal.

Profit fell to £4.7m in the year to March 2023 but the practice, which increased staff numbers 10% to 380 during the period, saw revenue climb 16% to £32m.

Sheppard Robson is due to find out shortly whether a scheme for a 3,300-bed campus rebuild for the University of Manchester in Fallowfield will go ahead.

Sheppard Robson is behind this mass timber office scheme in Manchester for developer Bruntwood

It has been recommended for approval but a final decision by the council, due last month, was pushed back into the new year.

The £400m plan will see several buildings demolished, including a 1960s tower.

Sheppard Robson is also behind a new £31m mass timber office in Greater Manchester. 

Developer Bruntwood claims that the so-called Ev0 Building, set to be built at Didsbury Technology Park in the south of the city, will be the country’s most operationally efficient new build workspace. 

