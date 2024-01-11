Architect Sheppard Robson saw pre-tax profit slip 11% last year, the firm’s latest report and accounts reveal.

Profit fell to £4.7m in the year to March 2023 but the practice, which increased staff numbers 10% to 380 during the period, saw revenue climb 16% to £32m.

Sheppard Robson is due to find out shortly whether a scheme for a 3,300-bed campus rebuild for the University of Manchester in Fallowfield will go ahead.

It has been recommended for approval but a final decision by the council, due last month, was pushed back into the new year.

The £400m plan will see several buildings demolished, including a 1960s tower.

Sheppard Robson is also behind a new £31m mass timber office in Greater Manchester.

Developer Bruntwood claims that the so-called Ev0 Building, set to be built at Didsbury Technology Park in the south of the city, will be the country’s most operationally efficient new build workspace.