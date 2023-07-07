Simpson Haugh has submitted plans to Manchester City Council to build the tallest residential tower outside of London.

The £300m proposals, drawn up on behalf of local developer Renaker, are for a 71-storey tower with 642 apartments and a separate three-storey office building adjacent.

At 213m, the building will be the tallest among the developer’s Great Jackson Street cluster and the architect has designed the building’s restaurant, which will occupy the top floors, to act as “lantern” amidst the group of towers.

Plans also include a residents’ lounges, co-working spaces, gyms, studios, a swimming pool, and a three-storey basement car park with 214 spaces.

The proposals were sent to the council along with another application from Renaker and Simpson Haugh – this one for the third phase of the Crown Street development, which also lies within the Great Jackson Street Regeneration Area.

This application proposes four residential towers – two at 47 storeys and two at 51 – each standing at the corner of a new public square.

Together, the towers will provide nearly 1,750 flats, while a three-storey car park on the basement level has 483 car parking spaces and 1,746 cycle spaces.

DP Square is the structural engineer for both of the projects and Futureserv is building services contractor.