Sisk has finally signed the deal to build a new children’s cancer centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) five years after signing a PCSA on the scheme.

The new clinical building will provide care for young people with rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, helping alleviate pressure on existing the hospital’s existing facilities, some of which date from the 1930s.

Sisk originally beat Skanska to the job which is now expected to be completed towards the end of 2028.

Work was originally slated to finish in 2023 but this was then pushed back to 2026 before the latest revised completion date was settled on.

The construction contract was understood to be around £150m but the hospital’s charity is the middle of a £300m fundraising drive for the job, which has been designed by BDP.

It represents the fourth stage of an ongoing redevelopment plan at GOSH with a third phase by Stanton Williams completed in 2019 by Skanska.

During the construction phase, Sisk will employ over 500 people on site, hiring 37 apprentices and creating over 20 work placements for local students.