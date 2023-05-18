Skanska has appointed a company insider to head up its building services business.

Dan Williams joined the firm in 2001 and replaces Adam McDonald, who earlier this month was appointed to executive vice president for Skanska UK’s building and building services operations.

McDonald was promoted in the wake of Katy Dowding’s appointment as president and chief executive of Skanska’s UK business, having taken over from the now retired Gregor Craig.

Williams was previously operations director at the business, where his responsibilities included the delivery of FM operations in the healthcare, local authority and commercial office sectors.