Swedish giant says most of its markets staying flat or getting worse in coming 12 months apart from US

Skanska has warned it expects the UK building and civils market to weaken in the coming year.

The Swedish contractor made the comments as it published its group 2024 results which show turnover and operating income both up.

The firm, which is set to set to start on two major London office schemes in the coming months for Landsec and British Land respectively, said turnover last year was up 13% to SEK177.2bn (£13.1bn).

Operating income more than doubled – by 119% – to SEK7.1bn (£525m) during the period giving an operating margin of 3.5%.

The construction arm posted revenue up 5% to SEK168.6bn (£12.5bn) with operating income up 4% to SEK5.9bn (£437m).

Skanska said work in the coming 12 months across its core markets, which as well as the UK include the Nordic countries and Central Europe, except the US – where it said strong demand was coming for both its building and civils businesses. Last month it signed a $450m (£364m) contract to rebuild a road bridge in Columbia, North Carolina, for the state’s transport department.

The group’s construction order book was up 12% to a record SEK50bn (£3.7bn).