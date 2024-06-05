Job at 1 Appold Street will go ahead once developer signs pre-let with tenant

Skanska is set to build British Land’s 1 Appold Street scheme once the developer secures a pre-let for the City of London office scheme.

The contractor was one of three firms, alongside up-for-sale Lendlease and Multiplex, shortlisted for the job last year before the procurement process was put on hold last summer.

But Building understands that Skanska has been working with the developer under a pre-construction services agreement and is likely to sign on the dotted line once construction moves ahead.

The 1 Appold Street job is one of the last major schemes in the ongoing development of the Broadgate Campus.

British Land is looking to secure a pre-let to soften the financial risk involved in building the scheme at the same time as its nearby 2 Finsbury Avenue development, where Sir Robert McAlpine is developing 750,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Last July, British Land said it had “good interest” from potential occupiers of 1 Appold Street, which has a construction value of around £220m.

Designed by Piercy & Company, the developer’s plans will involve retaining 75% of the existing 1980s office building, stripping it back to its core and extending it upwards by five floors to make 13 storeys.

The building’s floorplates will also be extended closer to the site perimeter and balconies will be built on the new building’s east facade, well as a rooftop pavilion and terrace.

British Land’s project team includes project manager Opera, quantity surveyor Core 5, AKTII as structural and façade engineer and DSDHA as landscape architect.