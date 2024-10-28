Scottish construction consultancy Soben has announced a raft of senior leadership promotions and revealed it expects to end the year with turnover growth exceeding 40%.

The firm’s most recent accounts at Companies House, which cover the year to 31 December 2023, reported revenue of £17.2m, which was itself the result of a 49% rise on the year prior.

It predicted “another record-breaking year forecast” for 2025 and said its headcount globally would soon grow to 400.

The growth of the Glasgow-based business has been fuelled by the expansion of global digital infrastructure as a result of the artificial intelligence boom.

Soben has taken on several major data centre developments across Europe and the Americas, as well as continuing its work in life sciences, energy and infrastructure, with projects in 43 countries.

It recently announced five internal promotions to its senior management team.

Joe Cusick, who previously led the firm’s work in North America, will take up the newly created position of group chief operating officer, while Colin Smith has been promoted from group financial director to group chief financial officer.

Robert Kim steps into the role of chief executive officer Americas, taking over the group’s fastest growing region from Cusick.

Mark Smith has been promoted to group account executive, while Pieter Schaap, previously data centre lead for the EMEA region, has been promoted to group development director.

Scott Smyth, Soben’s founder and chief executive officer, congratulated the team on their promotions, saying: “These leadership appointments are a reflection of Soben’s incredible growth over the past few years.

“Each of these individuals has demonstrated exceptional commitment and expertise, and their promotions signify our investment in our people as we look to the future.

“We are proud to build a leadership team that will continue driving our vision forward, ensuring we deliver excellence for our clients across the globe.”